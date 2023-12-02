The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) play the Idaho Vandals (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

  • This season, the Vandals have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Idaho is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Vandals are the 184th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 323rd.
  • The Vandals put up 72.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 73.7 the Mustangs give up.
  • When Idaho puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho posted 76.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Vandals surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.
  • In home games, Idaho made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Seattle U L 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/24/2023 UCSD W 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 Denver L 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly - ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific - ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.