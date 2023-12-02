The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) play the Idaho Vandals (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho Stats Insights

This season, the Vandals have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

Idaho is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Vandals are the 184th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 323rd.

The Vandals put up 72.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 73.7 the Mustangs give up.

When Idaho puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho posted 76.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Vandals surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.

In home games, Idaho made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

