How to Watch Idaho vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) play the Idaho Vandals (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
- Pacific vs Northern Arizona (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
- CSU Northridge vs Northern Colorado (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Idaho Stats Insights
- This season, the Vandals have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- Idaho is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 184th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 323rd.
- The Vandals put up 72.7 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 73.7 the Mustangs give up.
- When Idaho puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho posted 76.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Vandals surrendered 69.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.
- In home games, Idaho made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/24/2023
|UCSD
|W 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|Denver
|L 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
