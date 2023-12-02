Idaho vs. Cal Poly: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) go up against the Idaho Vandals (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Idaho vs. Cal Poly matchup.
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Idaho Moneyline
|Cal Poly Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Idaho (-1.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Idaho (-2.5)
|132.5
|-130
|+106
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends
- Idaho has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Vandals' five games this season have gone over the point total.
- Cal Poly has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Mustangs' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
