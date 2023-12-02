The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) go up against the Idaho Vandals (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Idaho vs. Cal Poly matchup.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM Idaho (-1.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho (-2.5) 132.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

Idaho has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Vandals' five games this season have gone over the point total.

Cal Poly has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Mustangs' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

