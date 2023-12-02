Saturday's contest at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (3-4) matching up with the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) at 5:00 PM (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Idaho, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moscow, Idaho

Venue: ICCU Arena

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 73, Cal Poly 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Idaho (-4.2)

Idaho (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Idaho is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Cal Poly's 4-1-0 ATS record. Both the Vandals and the Mustangs are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 72.7 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 69.0 per contest to rank 142nd in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential overall.

Idaho wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 185th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.6 per outing.

Idaho connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (266th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Vandals rank 201st in college basketball with 93.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 172nd in college basketball defensively with 88.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Idaho and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Vandals commit 11.7 per game (167th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (257th in college basketball play).

