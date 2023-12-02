The college football slate in Week 14, which includes the Boise State Broncos versus the UNLV Rebels, is sure to please for fans watching from Idaho.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

