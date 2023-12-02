Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:59 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The college football slate in Week 14, which includes the Boise State Broncos versus the UNLV Rebels, is sure to please for fans watching from Idaho.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.