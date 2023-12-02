Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Idaho County, Idaho, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genesee High School at Clearwater Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Kooskia, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmon River High School at Garden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Garden Valley, ID
- Conference: 1A Long Pin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
