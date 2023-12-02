Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
In the contest between the Idaho Vandals and Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Vandals to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-1.6)
|51.3
|Idaho 26, Southern Illinois 25
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals went 9-2-0 ATS last season.
- A total of six of Vandals games last season hit the over.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- So far this year, the Salukis have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.
- The Salukis have not gone over a point total in seven games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vandals vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho
|34.4
|21.8
|36
|23
|33.4
|21.1
|Southern Illinois
|26.3
|15.8
|35
|0
|23.8
|17.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.