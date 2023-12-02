In the contest between the Idaho Vandals and Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Vandals to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-1.6) 51.3 Idaho 26, Southern Illinois 25

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals went 9-2-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of Vandals games last season hit the over.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Salukis have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Salukis have not gone over a point total in seven games with a set over/under.

Vandals vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 34.4 21.8 36 23 33.4 21.1 Southern Illinois 26.3 15.8 35 0 23.8 17.8

