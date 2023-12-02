The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

This season, the Bengals have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Idaho State is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 270th.

The Bengals record 5.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (73.9).

When Idaho State scores more than 73.9 points, it is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.

The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.

In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (7.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.0%).

