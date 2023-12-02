How to Watch Idaho State vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bengals have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- Idaho State is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 270th.
- The Bengals record 5.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (73.9).
- When Idaho State scores more than 73.9 points, it is 2-0.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
- The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (7.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.0%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Citadel
|L 62-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 69-55
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 77-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
