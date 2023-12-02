The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bengals have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
  • Idaho State is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bengals sit at 270th.
  • The Bengals record 5.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (73.9).
  • When Idaho State scores more than 73.9 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho State put up 69.6 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
  • The Bengals allowed 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.7 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Idaho State sunk 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (7.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Citadel L 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 @ Campbell W 69-55 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine L 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood - Holt Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.