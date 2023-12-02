Idaho State vs. Lindenwood: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) square off against the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Idaho State vs. Lindenwood matchup.
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Idaho State Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Idaho State (-8.5)
|131.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Idaho State (-8.5)
|131.5
|-420
|+310
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends
- Idaho State has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Bengals games have hit the over.
- Lindenwood has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.
- This year, games featuring the Lions have hit the over twice.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.