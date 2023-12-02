The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) square off against the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Idaho State vs. Lindenwood matchup.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Idaho State (-8.5) 131.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho State (-8.5) 131.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends

Idaho State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bengals games have hit the over.

Lindenwood has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

This year, games featuring the Lions have hit the over twice.

