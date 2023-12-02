Saturday's game features the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) and the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) squaring off at Holt Arena (on December 2) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 win for Idaho State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 69, Lindenwood 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Idaho State (-5.3)

Idaho State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

Idaho State has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Lindenwood, who is 1-4-0 ATS. The Bengals are 2-2-0 and the Lions are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (303rd in college basketball) and give up 60.1 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Idaho State wins the rebound battle by four boards on average. It collects 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 271st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27 per contest.

Idaho State knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (187th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5 per game while shooting 28.9%.

The Bengals rank 204th in college basketball by averaging 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 50th in college basketball, allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions.

Idaho State forces 12.6 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (260th in college basketball action).

