The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) will face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Holt Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Maleek Arington: 10.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tomley: 12.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Parker: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kiree Huie: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 69.6 224th 207th 71 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.2 220th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.8 281st 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

