Idaho State vs. Lindenwood December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) will face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Holt Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Maleek Arington: 10.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tomley: 12.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Parker: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kiree Huie: 8.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
