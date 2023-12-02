The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho State -8.5 131.5

Idaho State Betting Records & Stats

Idaho State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 131.5 points two times this season (over four games).

Idaho State has had an average of 128.3 points in its games this season, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

This is the first time Idaho State will play as a favorite this season.

The Bengals have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho State has a 81.8% chance to win.

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho State 2 50% 68.1 132.2 60.1 134 132 Lindenwood 4 80% 64.1 132.2 73.9 134 139.1

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals put up 5.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (73.9).

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho State 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Lindenwood 1-4-0 1-3 2-3-0

Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho State Lindenwood 7-7 Home Record 9-4 4-12 Away Record 2-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

