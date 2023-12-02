Idaho State vs. Lindenwood: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5.
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Pocatello, Idaho
- Venue: Holt Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Idaho State
|-8.5
|131.5
Idaho State Betting Records & Stats
- Idaho State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 131.5 points two times this season (over four games).
- Idaho State has had an average of 128.3 points in its games this season, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Bengals have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
- This is the first time Idaho State will play as a favorite this season.
- The Bengals have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho State has a 81.8% chance to win.
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Idaho State
|2
|50%
|68.1
|132.2
|60.1
|134
|132
|Lindenwood
|4
|80%
|64.1
|132.2
|73.9
|134
|139.1
Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends
- The Bengals put up 5.8 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Lions allow (73.9).
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Idaho State
|2-2-0
|0-0
|2-2-0
|Lindenwood
|1-4-0
|1-3
|2-3-0
Idaho State vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Idaho State
|Lindenwood
|7-7
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-12
|Away Record
|2-14
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.8
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
