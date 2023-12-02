The Idaho Vandals (2-2) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

  • Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank
144th 73.0 Points Scored 60.8 358th
262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
349th 27.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.5 338th
274th 11.9 Assists 10.3 349th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.1 294th

