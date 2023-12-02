Idaho vs. Cal Poly December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho Vandals (2-2) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Idaho Rank
|Idaho AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|144th
|73.0
|Points Scored
|60.8
|358th
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|349th
|27.8
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|10.3
|349th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
