The Idaho Vandals (2-2) play the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho Rank Idaho AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 144th 73.0 Points Scored 60.8 358th 262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 349th 27.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.5 338th 274th 11.9 Assists 10.3 349th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 13.1 294th

