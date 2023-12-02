The Idaho Vandals (3-4) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 132.5.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho -1.5 132.5

Idaho Betting Records & Stats

Idaho and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 points in four of five games this season.

Idaho's games this year have an average total of 141.7, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vandals are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time Idaho will play as a favorite this season.

The Vandals have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Idaho.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho 4 80% 72.7 141.1 69.0 142.7 144.5 Cal Poly 3 60% 68.4 141.1 73.7 142.7 133.7

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals record 72.7 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 73.7 the Mustangs give up.

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0 Cal Poly 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho Cal Poly 6-10 Home Record 6-11 4-11 Away Record 1-13 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

