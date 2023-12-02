The Idaho Vandals (8-3) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Idaho has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total offense (429.5 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (292.7 yards allowed per game). Southern Illinois has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 281.8 total yards per game (11th-best). Offensively, it ranks 75th by putting up 344.4 total yards per game.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Idaho Southern Illinois 429.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (49th) 292.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (30th) 169.2 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (95th) 260.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (43rd) 4 (111th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has 2,420 pass yards for Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 165 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has racked up 959 yards on 173 carries while finding paydirt 14 times.

Nick Romano has carried the ball 98 times for 482 yards (43.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's team-high 980 yards as a receiver have come on 74 receptions (out of 84 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 43 passes for 507 yards (46.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Terez Traynor has a total of 360 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 2,543 yards (211.9 ypg) while completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has run for 475 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Lashaun Lester has run for 350 yards across 63 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has collected 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 689 (57.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has caught 50 passes and compiled 605 receiving yards (50.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox has racked up 433 reciving yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.