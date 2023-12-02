For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jamie Oleksiak a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

Oleksiak has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.

Oleksiak's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 23:15 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:26 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:26 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

