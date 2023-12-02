The Utah Jazz (6-13) are at home in Northwest Division action against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 221.5.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -1.5 221.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 19 games this season, Utah and its opponents have combined to total more than 221.5 points.

Utah's outings this year have an average total of 230.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jazz are 10-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, Utah has been favored three times and won two of those games.

This season, Utah has won two of its three games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Jazz have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 13 68.4% 111.7 216.4 118.7 230.3 229.4 Trail Blazers 9 50% 104.7 216.4 111.6 230.3 223.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their past 10 contests.

Three of Jazz's last 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Utah has fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in nine home games, and three times in 10 road games.

The 111.7 points per game the Jazz record are only 0.1 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.6).

Utah is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 10-9 2-1 10-9 Trail Blazers 9-9 9-9 7-11

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Jazz Trail Blazers 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 104.7 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 5-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 118.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-3 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

