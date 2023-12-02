Jerami Grant and John Collins are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz square off at Delta Center on Saturday (opening tip at 9:30 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 15.5-point total set for Collins on Saturday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).

Collins has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Saturday.

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 15.5-point prop bet set for Keyonte George on Saturday is 5.6 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

George's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 1.6 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 23.5-point over/under for Grant on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Grant has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +102)

Saturday's over/under for Deandre Ayton is 14.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 13.1.

He has collected 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

