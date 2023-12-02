John Collins and Jerami Grant are two players to watch when the Utah Jazz (6-13) and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) meet at Delta Center on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their previous game to the Timberwolves, 101-90, on Thursday. Simone Fontecchio starred with 16 points, plus five rebounds and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Simone Fontecchio 16 5 5 1 0 2 Collin Sexton 14 3 4 0 0 1 Ochai Agbaji 13 6 3 4 0 3

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 1.1 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.

Collins averages 14.3 points, 8.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Clarkson is posting 17.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Keyonte George averages 9.9 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 5.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 13.9 8.2 0.6 0.5 1.1 1.7 Jordan Clarkson 16.3 2.4 3.9 0.8 0.1 1.8 Keyonte George 12.3 3.9 5.8 0.7 0.1 2 Lauri Markkanen 14 5.1 0.1 1 0.7 1.2 Collin Sexton 11.4 2.9 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.4

