If you live in Jefferson County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rigby High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 2

12:00 PM MT on December 2 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Declo High School at West Jefferson High School