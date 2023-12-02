For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Eberle a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Eberle has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

