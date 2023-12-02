Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators face off on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Eberle's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 15:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Eberle has a goal in three games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 21 games this season, Eberle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Eberle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 21 Games 2 12 Points 3 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

