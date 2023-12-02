The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kailer Yamamoto find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • Yamamoto has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
  • Yamamoto has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:38 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 11:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

