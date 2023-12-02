Kraken vs. Senators Injury Report Today - December 2
The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6) heading into their game against the Ottawa Senators (8-10) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Ridly Greig
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Kastelic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Kraken vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 67 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Seattle gives up 3.5 goals per game (83 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- Their -16 goal differential is 28th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the league.
Kraken vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6.5
