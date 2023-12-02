The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6) heading into their game against the Ottawa Senators (8-10) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Questionable Lower Body Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Ridly Greig C Out Lower Body Mark Kastelic C Out Ankle

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 67 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the league.

Seattle gives up 3.5 goals per game (83 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.

Their -16 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the league.

Kraken vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-125) Kraken (+105) 6.5

