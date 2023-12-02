The Ottawa Senators (8-10), losers of three games in a row, will host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.5 goals per game (83 in total), 29th in the NHL.

With 67 goals (2.8 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 24 7 13 20 10 12 33.3% Vince Dunn 24 3 16 19 13 12 - Eeli Tolvanen 24 6 10 16 9 7 37.5% Jared McCann 24 11 5 16 5 5 54.8% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Senators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 63 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 10th.

The Senators' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players