The Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.5 shots per game and shooting 11.9%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 20 total points (0.8 per game).

With 19 total points (0.8 per game), including three goals and 16 assists through 24 games, Dunn is pivotal for Seattle's attack.

This season, Jared McCann has 11 goals and five assists for Ottawa.

In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 3-3-5 this season, amassing 299 saves and permitting 35 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (41st in the league).

Senators Players to Watch

Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 17 assists this season.

Tkachuk has picked up 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

Claude Giroux has 16 points for Ottawa, via six goals and 10 assists.

Anton Forsberg's record is 3-4-0. He has given up 22 goals (3.51 goals against average) and recorded 125 saves.

Kraken vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.79 26th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.46 23rd 7th 32.4 Shots 30 20th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 19th 18.99% Power Play % 21.79% 11th 30th 72.13% Penalty Kill % 74.65% 25th

