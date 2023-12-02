Something has to give when the Ottawa Senators (8-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6, also losers of three in a row). The game on Saturday, December 2 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 15 times, and won five, or 33.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Kraken vs Senators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 61 (28th) Goals 67 (22nd) 63 (10th) Goals Allowed 83 (29th) 15 (15th) Power Play Goals 17 (10th) 17 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (21st)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Seattle went 4-6-0 against the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.

Seattle has hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.8 goals.

The Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (67 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 3.5 goals per game, 83 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.

Their -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

