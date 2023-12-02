Player props are listed for Tim Stutzle and Oliver Bjorkstrand, among others, when the Ottawa Senators host the Seattle Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Bjorkstrand is an offensive leader for Seattle with 20 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games (playing 16:52 per game).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Vince Dunn has scored 19 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 16 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jared McCann is a key player on offense for Seattle with 11 goals and five assists.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 2 0 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 1 2 4 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Stuetzle, who has scored 22 points in 18 games (five goals and 17 assists).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 1 2 3 4

Brady Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brady Tkachuk has 11 goals and six assists to total 17 points (0.9 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 1 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 27 0 0 0 7 vs. Islanders Nov. 24 0 1 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 18 0 0 0 7 vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 2 0 2 8

