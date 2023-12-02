Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Latah County, Idaho. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Latah County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy Senior High School at Garfield-Palouse High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Palouse, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Clearwater Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Kooskia, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
