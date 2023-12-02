Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Lincoln County, Idaho today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Dietrich High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Dietrich, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.