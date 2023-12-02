Ochai Agbaji plus his Utah Jazz teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 101-90 loss against the Timberwolves, Agbaji put up 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

In this piece we'll break down Agbaji's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ochai Agbaji Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 5.7 8.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 9.6 12.9 PR -- 8.4 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Agbaji's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ochai Agbaji Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Agbaji is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.8 per game.

Agbaji is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Agbaji's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers allow 26.1 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Ochai Agbaji vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 14 9 0 1 1 1 0 11/14/2023 26 6 8 1 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.