Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're thinking about a wager on Bjorkstrand against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream:

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in six of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 20 Points 2 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

