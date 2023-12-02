Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Payette County, Idaho is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melba Senior High School at Fruitland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Fruitland, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.