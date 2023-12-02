Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Shoshone County, Idaho today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Kellogg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.