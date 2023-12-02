Simone Fontecchio and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 101-90 loss versus the Timberwolves, Fontecchio put up 16 points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Fontecchio's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.2 8.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 2.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA -- 10.5 12.7 PR -- 9.6 11.4 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.1



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Fontecchio has taken 5.7 shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 5.6% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Fontecchio's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.1 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 16 8 1 1 2 0 1 11/14/2023 16 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.