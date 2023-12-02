The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs average 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.
  • When TCU puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
  • Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in away games (72.4).
  • At home, the Horned Frogs surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than on the road (76.3).
  • When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
  • At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).
  • At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena

