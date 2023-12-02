The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.

The Horned Frogs average 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.

When TCU puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.

The Hoyas put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in away games (72.4).

At home, the Horned Frogs surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than on the road (76.3).

When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).

At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).

At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule