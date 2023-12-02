Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Washington County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.