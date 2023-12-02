The Week 14 college football slate included one game with MAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo

Week 14 MAC Results

Miami (OH) 23 Toledo 14

Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-7)

Toledo (-7) Pregame Total: 43.5

Miami (OH) Leaders

Passing: Aveon Smith (6-for-16, 109 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aveon Smith (6-for-16, 109 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Smith (21 ATT, 99 YDS)

Smith (21 ATT, 99 YDS) Receiving: Luke Bolden (1 TAR, 1 REC, 40 YDS)

Toledo Leaders

Passing: DeQuan Finn (18-for-36, 273 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

DeQuan Finn (18-for-36, 273 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Peny Boone (11 ATT, 41 YDS)

Peny Boone (11 ATT, 41 YDS) Receiving: Junior Vandeross III (10 TAR, 6 REC, 106 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Toledo Miami (OH) 370 Total Yards 306 273 Passing Yards 109 97 Rushing Yards 197 2 Turnovers 0

Next Week's MAC Games

