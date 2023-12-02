The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Borgen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Borgen has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

