Will Will Borgen Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 2?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Borgen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Borgen stats and insights
- Borgen is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Borgen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Borgen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.