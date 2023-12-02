Yanni Gourde will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to bet on Gourde's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Gourde has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gourde has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 24 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 11 Points 2 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.