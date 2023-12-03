Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 252.5 per game.

Trautman has 125 yards receiving on 16 grabs (on 23 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 12.5 yards per game.

Trautman vs. the Texans

Trautman vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 252.5 passing yards the Texans concede per outing makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Texans' defense ranks third in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (11 total passing TDs).

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Trautman Receiving Insights

In 25.0% of his opportunities (twice in eight games), Trautman has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has received 7.2% of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has racked up 5.4 yards per target (125 yards on 23 targets).

Trautman has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.7% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Trautman has been targeted seven times in the red zone (14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

