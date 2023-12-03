Sunday's game between the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-2) and Boise State Broncos (6-1) squaring off at Reese Court has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Broncos took care of business in their last matchup 70-53 against UC Davis on Wednesday.

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 68, Boise State 62

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Broncos beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68-65 on November 25.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Boise State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Boise State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 over Rutgers (No. 180) on November 25

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 208) on November 15

70-53 at home over UC Davis (No. 268) on November 29

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 309) on November 13

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 318) on November 20

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 4.0 BLK, 53.8 FG%

7.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 4.0 BLK, 53.8 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Natalie Pasco: 14.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43) Mya Hansen: 9.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

9.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 47.2 FG%

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos are outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game, with a +105 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (184th in college basketball) and allow 52.0 per contest (19th in college basketball).

