The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-2) square off against the Boise State Broncos (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boise State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington Scoring Comparison

The Broncos average only 4.0 more points per game (67.0) than the Eagles allow (63.0).

Boise State is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Eastern Washington is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 67.0 points.

The Eagles record 21.3 more points per game (73.3) than the Broncos allow (52.0).

Eastern Washington is 4-2 when scoring more than 52.0 points.

Boise State is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 42.9% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Broncos give up.

The Broncos make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 3% more than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 4.0 BLK, 53.8 FG%

7.6 PTS, 11.4 REB, 4.0 BLK, 53.8 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Natalie Pasco: 14.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43)

14.6 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.2 3PT% (22-for-43) Mya Hansen: 9.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

9.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 47.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Schedule