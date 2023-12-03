According to our computer model, the Houston Texans will defeat the Denver Broncos when they square off at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 3 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Texans rank 10th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and 14th in scoring defense (21.1 points allowed per game) this year. The Broncos' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 25.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 13th with 22.4 points per contest.

Broncos vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-3) Under (47.5) Texans 26, Broncos 20

Broncos Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

In Denver's 11 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Games involving the Broncos this year have averaged 44.0 points per game, a 3.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Texans Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Houston has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, four of Houston's 11 games have hit the over.

Texans games this season have posted an average total of 43.4, which is 4.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 23.5 21.1 25.2 21.2 21.6 21.0 Denver 22.4 25.5 23.3 20.1 20.8 34.8

