The Denver Broncos (6-5) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Texans and the Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 3 47.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Broncos vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47.5 points in four of 11 outings.

Denver has a 44.0-point average over/under in their outings this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have registered a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have won three out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Denver has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Houston Texans

Houston has an average point total of 43.4 in their contests this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have gone 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Texans vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 23.5 12 21.1 13 43.4 4 11 Broncos 22.4 15 25.5 26 44.0 4 11

Broncos vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

The Broncos have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (2.4 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 34 points on the year (3.1 per game).

Texans

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In Houston's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (2.4 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 34 points on the year (3.1 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 42.0 47.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 22.4 27.3 ATS Record 4-6-1 3-4-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.0 24.8 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.