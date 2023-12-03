Courtland Sutton will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Sutton has put up a team-high 560 yards (on 48 catches) with eight TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 68 times, resulting in 50.9 yards per game.

Sutton vs. the Texans

Sutton vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 122 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 122 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

Sutton will square off against the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans give up 252.5 passing yards per contest.

The Texans' defense is third in the NFL by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Sutton has been targeted on 68 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season (21.3% target share).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in league play), picking up 560 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Sutton has a touchdown catch in eight of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (34.8% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Sutton has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (28.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 8 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

