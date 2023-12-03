When Courtland Sutton takes the field for the Denver Broncos in their Week 13 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Sutton has hauled in 48 balls, with a team-leading 560 yards receiving plus eight TDs. He is averaging 50.9 yards per game.

Sutton has eight games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0

