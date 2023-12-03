At NRG Stadium in Week 13, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be lined up against the Houston Texans pass defense and Steven Nelson. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Broncos vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 98.0 8.9 21 75 7.61

Courtland Sutton vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton leads his team with 560 receiving yards on 48 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking seventh-last in the NFL by generating 185.0 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 20 passing touchdowns.

The Broncos rank 14th in the NFL in points (22.4 per game) and 25th in total yards (300.5 per game).

Denver is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.0 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Broncos air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 50 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (51.0% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 44 tackles and eight passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Houston has given up 2,778 (252.5 per game), the seventh-most in the NFL.

The Texans' points-against average on defense is 21.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Houston has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 68 41 Def. Targets Receptions 48 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 560 44 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 50.9 4.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 100 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

