The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Idaho Vandals hit the field in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Idaho.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.