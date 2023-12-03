The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition in store, including those involving Idaho schools. Among those games is the Southern Illinois Salukis taking on the Idaho Vandals in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!