On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Idaho should have their eyes on the Southern Illinois Salukis versus the Idaho Vandals in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-6.5)

